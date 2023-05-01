This Boatmaker Just Increased Profits by 64%. Is the Stock a Buy?

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) just reported a historic quarter for the company, delivering record sales and a 64% year-over-year increase in net income. As this boat designer and manufacturer now gears up for spring and summer retail sales, is the stock a buy? Let's take a closer look at the latest results for this consumer discretionary stock and find out.

Record sales in Q1

Headquartered in Atlanta, Marine Products manufactures recreational boats for sport fishing, wake surfing, water skiing, and other fun-filled activities on the water. Sold under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo, Marine Products' boats are offered worldwide via the company's independent dealer network.

First-quarter sales landed at an all-time-high record of $119 million, a 55% jump year over year. Boat sales rose 40% vs. last year, and the company's average boat sale price ticked up 12%.

Improvements in Marine Products' supply chain, as well as in the company's own ability to transport its products, both contributed to Q1's strong sales performance. Relative to Q1 2022, the boatbuilder completed and shipped more products to its dealers, where a favorable product mix helped boost sales at the retail level.

Sales increased throughout the quarter as the Marine Products team finished out partially completed units. Parts and accessories sales also saw gains in Q1. Net income finished the quarter at $11.6 million, 64% higher than the same period in 2022.

Higher operating costs

While sales broke records in Q1, operating costs also swelled. First-quarter selling, general, and administrative expenses for Marine Products grew 57% compared to 2022, totaling $14.5 million. However, these higher sales-related expenses were expected since they typically include commissions, incentives, and warranty costs.

Q1 expenses also included a non-cash pension settlement charge of $2.1 million. With plans to terminate its pension plan in the second quarter, Marine Products doesn't anticipate making any additional contributions toward it during that time.

Despite surging expenses, gross margin (as a percentage of net sales) for the first quarter finished at 24.4%, slightly edging out the year-ago level of 24%. While passing along inflation and supply chain-related costs to its customers, Marine Products benefited from internal manufacturing efficiencies.

In the Q1 earnings release, CEO Ben Palmer stated, "Our logistical issues and availability of materials and components continue to improve although we are still experiencing sporadic shortages of certain manufactured components."

Looking ahead

As peak retail selling season approaches, Marine Products has replenished its dealer inventories to "more normalized levels," according to Chief Financial Officer Mike Schmit. Though still not as high as pre-pandemic levels, these restocked inventories should help contribute to spring and summer sales.

During the company's Q1earnings call Schmit commented that while winter boat shows were "generally favorable," Marine Products will continue to monitor for weakening consumer confidence.

One interesting takeaway from theearnings callwas that Marine Products' international sales increased by a remarkable 89% in Q1 compared to the year before. Although currently only accounting for 7% of total sales, Marine Products' international segment showed promise with impressive growth last quarter.

Is Marine Products Corporation stock a buy?

With a $19.4 million higher cash balance to finish the first quarter than in the prior quarter, Marine Products should be able to ship more boats in the second quarter. Concluding the Q1earnings callpresentation, Palmer affirmed, "Our market share remains strong."

While plenty of factors exist outside of Marine Products' control, the company has done an exceptional job navigating the tricky waters of a post-pandemic operating environment. According to Grand View Research, the global leisure boat market -- valued at $44.5 billion in 2022 -- is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.4% through 2030.

As long as the recreational boating industry continues to flourish, Marine Products stock is a buy, in my opinion. After all, a rising tide lifts all boats.

Micah Angel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

