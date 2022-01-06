This Bioconvergence Company Has the Key to End Animal Testing

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 15, Fool Tech Host Dylan Lewis and Analyst Yasser El-Shimy discuss BICO Group's (OM: BICO) technology that could help eliminate animal testing in labs.

10 stocks we like better than BICO Group AB

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BICO Group AB wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Dylan Lewis: I love dipping my toe into life sciences and biotech stuff because it always sounds space age. I'm always like [laughs], we're living 40 years in the future. It sounds incredible.

I think the value prop here, you did a great job outlining it. The simple value prop if you're trying to get it down to about a sentence, is you're taking what would normally be a super time-consuming process and giving people the opportunity to identify effective treatments earlier than they would be able to normally at a scale that they probably wouldn't be able to normally.

Yasser El-Shimy: Absolutely. It's all about efficiency, it's all about safety. Hopefully, it's also about eliminating the need to test on animals. This is obviously an ethical issue to a lot of people, many labs would rather avoid that procedure to begin with.

But yes, this helps labs basically go through the testing part of medical compounds either for pharmaceutical or cosmetic reasons.

They can test, for example, let's say a company is trying to design an anti-aging cream and they want to test its effects on the skin, you can bioprint a human tissue in a lab and test that compound on that human live tissue that's printed and see, No. 1 if it's safe and No. 2, if the compound works for what you're trying to achieve.

That eliminates the need to go through a very lengthy and very potentially dangerous process of testing these compounds on animals and humans.

Dylan Lewis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Yasser El-Shimy owns BICO Group AB. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.