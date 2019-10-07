By Michael Foster

If youaEURtmre like many folks, you might be looking at your stock gains this year and dreading the tax bill headed your way in 2020.

That makes now a great time to consider the only (tax-) free lunch in investing: municipal bonds. IaEURtmll name one play on these retirement-changing investments in a moment. This unusual fund yields an outsized 5.1% today and sets us up for a aEURoesteady as she goesaEUR triple-digit gain, too.

First, letaEURtms talk a little more about the tax side of aEURoemuniaEUR bonds: these investments pay a 100% tax-free dividend (so their aEURoerealaEUR yields could be much higher for you, depending on your tax bracket).

This underestimated benefit is written right into the tax code as an incentive to get investors to pile cash into hospitals, bridges, and other badly needed infrastructure. So a selection of munis can be a boon to your retirement, amping up your income and adding much-needed ballast to your nest egg in a market storm.

Invest Alongside Wall Street Titans (Tax-Free)

HereaEURtms a little-known fact about munis: when towns, cities and states issue them, they call a select group of customers firstaEUR"and these lucky buyers get first crack at the best bonds, leaving everyone else out in the cold.

And no, those priority customers arenaEURtmt regular folks like you and me. TheyaEURtmre titans like PIMCO and BlackRock, who invest trillions in muni bonds. But this doesnaEURtmt mean muni bonds are an elite money-maker weaEURtmre shut out of. Far from it!

Because if we canaEURtmt beat the big guys, weaEURtmre going to join them aEUR

