This "Big Short" Idea Is Up 33% in 1 Year -- Here's Why It Could Still Be a Buy

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) went from being one of short-seller Jim Chanos' largest short positions to one of the top performers in the real estate sector. In this video, I argue why I think it could still go up from here, while Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe presents his bear argument.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2024.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Digital Realty Trust. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust and Equinix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

