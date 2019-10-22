This Bedrock Assumption of Modern Portfolio Theory is Wrong

One of the strongest pillars of modern finance and modern portfolio theory is the belief that "return is directly correlated to risk."

The argument is that, in order to get higher investment returns, you must always take on higher levels of risk.

Except a new research study titled "The Volatility Effect Revisited," by David Blitz, Pim van Vliet, and Guido Baltussen shows the theory to be wrong.

In the stock market, higher returns are not always correlated to higher risk stocks. In fact, over time, low-risk stocks show better returns than high-risk stocks.

The researchers looked at a 55-year period of equity performance from 1963 to 2018, comparing the beta-adjusted returns of different stock portfolios. They found that, over the full 55-year period, "high-beta" stocks had a worse risk-adjusted return than low-beta ones.

Beta is a historical measure of stock volatility in relation to the broad market. If a stock has a beta of 2.0, it is twice as volatile as the broad market (as determined by a benchmark like the S&P 500). If a stock has a beta of 0.5, it is historically half as volatile as the market, and so on.

These findings could also be a nail in the coffin for the efficient market hypothesis (EMH).

If EMH is correct, market prices always reflect rational behavior. But there is no rational reason for low-volatility stocks to show better returns than high-volatility stocks, over a period of 55 years.

If a stock has lower volatility, that is a positive feature. The behavior of lower volatility stocks falls in a more predictable range, and they generally let investors sleep better at night.

High-volatility stocks carry a drawback. They are harder to manage and can exhibit wild behavior and create large swings in portfolio value.

If lower beta stocks show better returns, that suggests investors in high-beta stocks are behaving irrationally, which means markets are not efficient. Why would anyone pay extra in order to get less?

There is another view of how markets behave that fits with the study's findings. If you agree that markets are not efficient, and that investors are often emotional and sometimes greedy or hasty and make mistakes, the mystery is explained.

High-beta stocks tend to be "story stocks" with the potential for big rewards. They are exciting, and some have huge potential.

Investors tend to "chase" high-beta stocks in search of that life-changing upside. But while a handful of stocks actually deliver on their potential, the majority don't live up to the hype.

Low-beta stocks, meanwhile, tend to be not as exciting. They mostly trundle along, with fewer investors "chasing" them in pursuit of a big return.

So it easier, cumulatively, for low-beta stocks to outperform high-beta stocks over the longer term. There is less performance pressure, and more potential for steady returns. In the high-beta group, the weak performance of the duds drags down the strong performance of the stars.

In some ways, this study confirms what we already knew: Risk and return are not automatically correlated. If you are smart and rational, you can find ways to earn superior returns with less risk.

Ultimately, markets are not efficient and investors are emotion-driven beings, which creates the opportunity to benefit via smarter decision-making.

In the end, the extra cost of higher volatility is only worth paying if the opportunity is clear and the investing or trading idea very strong.

It makes sense to default towards lower volatility stocks — unless there is a strong, situation-specific reason to do otherwise.

Dr. Richard Smith, the founder of TradeSmith, is a pioneer of behavioral investing techniques. His company, TradeSmith, is dedicated to empowering individual investors through the use of intuitive, easy-to-use software tools.

