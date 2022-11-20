This App Just Made It Easier for Couples and Families to Manage Money Together

For many people, budgeting is a great way to stay on top of their personal finance goals and reduce overspending. Budgeting apps allow you to manage your finances while on the go. One popular budgeting app recently introduced a new feature that allows couples and families to manage money together via its interface.

Budgeting apps make money management easier

You can manage a budget in many ways, but mobile budgeting apps can simplify the process. If you're not a pen-and-paper person, this financial app might be for you.

With a budgeting app, you can set spending limits, check in on your goals, monitor your spending, and stay motivated as you navigate your financial journey.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) is a popular budgeting app with valuable money management features, like goal-tracking tools, loan payoff calculator tools, and spending reports.

The company recently added a new feature that may appeal to couples and families who want to improve their financial health together.

Easily manage finances with a partner or family members

Using budgeting apps together could be helpful if you have a partner or family members who share household financial responsibilities.

It'll be easier for everyone to make financial decisions when you're all in the know and have access to the same budgeting tools. Plus, everyone can improve their financial knowledge.

YNAB recently added sharing capabilities. Users can share their budgets and subscription with up to five other people, meaning 2-6 people can be in a group.

The best part is you can do this with one single subscription -- so there's no extra cost to access the brand-new YNAB Together.

With YNAB Together, each group member can do the following:

Generate their own login and YNAB account

Create and edit an unlimited number of budgets

Share budgets with group members

Access customer support

YNAB Together is also kid-friendly, allowing you to help your kids and teens learn more about money. In the U.S., people ages 13+ can use this feature. In other parts of the world, people ages 16+ can take part in this service.

Whether you're looking to share your financial journey with your partner, teenager, or roommate, it's now easier with this app feature. YNAB is a paid budgeting app, so this tool isn't free. For those on a tight budget, a yearly subscription offers significant savings over a monthly subscription.

The benefits of being open about finances with your partner

While talking about money with a partner or family member may feel uncomfortable, it can be valuable to do so. Being open is best if you plan to make any financial decisions together.

Discussing money and outlining individual and shared goals can make it easier for you to reach your goals separately and together.

Knowing where your finances stand and what improvements need to be made is essential for growth. Without honest discussions, improving existing money management habits and overcoming hurdles like costly debt can be difficult.

If it works well for your partnership to keep your finances separate in different bank accounts, that's okay. Joint bank accounts aren't for everyone.

But learning to manage some financial matters together, like budgeting for groceries and finding ways to reduce spending so you can both boost your savings account balances, is a win for everyone's wallet. Budgeting apps like YNAB can help you manage your finances with ease.

