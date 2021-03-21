This Analyst Just Wrote A Brand New Outlook For Zedge, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) Business

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Zedge has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an incredible 49% to US$15.28 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Zedge's single analyst is for revenues of US$17m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a decent 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 16% to US$0.33. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$13m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.13 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

AMEX:ZDGE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 21st 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Zedge 26% to US$24.00 on the back of these upgrades.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Zedge's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 43% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.1% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 16% annually. Not only are Zedge's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analyst is also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Zedge could be worth investigating further.

