This Analyst Just Wrote A Brand New Outlook For Charles & Colvard, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CTHR) Business

Shareholders in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Charles & Colvard has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an impressive 19% to US$1.01 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Charles & Colvard's single analyst is for revenues of US$34m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analyst forecasting US$0.06 in per-share earnings. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$27m and losses of US$0.07 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a definite improvement in business conditions, with a revenue upgrade supposed to lead to profitability sooner than previously forecast.

NasdaqCM:CTHR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 20% to US$1.50 per share.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Charles & Colvard's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analyst is definitely expecting Charles & Colvard's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Charles & Colvard to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for Charles & Colvard to become profitable this year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Charles & Colvard.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.