This Analyst Just Made A Massive Upgrade To Their Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Earnings Forecasts

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 9.7% over the past week, closing at US$2.83. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Ideanomics' lone analyst is for revenues of US$129m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 119% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 84% to US$0.05. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$105m and losses of US$0.11 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ideanomics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 184% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.6% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. Not only are Ideanomics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analyst is also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analyst reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Ideanomics' prospects. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Ideanomics' future.

The covering analyst is clearly in love with Ideanomics at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other flag we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

