This Analyst Just Downgraded Their Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) EPS Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shareholders today, when the covering analyst downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the one analyst covering Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$40m in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 19% reduction in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.26 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$46m and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analyst administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:CPIX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

The consensus price target fell 13% to US$8.50, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 19%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from the analyst, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

