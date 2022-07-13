This Amazon Prime Day Karaoke Machine Saves the Party

The Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System, in both white and black: Was $74.99, now $51.99

Easy to use

Solid sound for the price

Multiple audio input options

SEE MORE 17 Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

In the category of “things you didn’t know you need, but you do,” include your own personal karaoke machine. Setup is not too complicated; we figured it out easily. Folks who love karaoke will have no trouble working with this. And you won’t have trouble getting the songs you need: The machine has a few different options to pull in music and karaoke-specific tracks. Folks who hate karaoke actually love watching others sing karaoke. It entertains everyone.

The Singing Machine's 54 LED disco lights (and a built-in dimmer switch) give you control over how aggressive the party gets, and Bluetooth compatibility alongside a separate Singing Machine app option allow multiple ways to configure your singing setup.

If you are getting this for a special occasion or event, purchase it with enough time to check your setup — you may need an inexpensive cord to connect to your television, and you will want to ensure you have the songs you need, whether via your own collection, a karaoke app, CD or YouTube. Pro tip: Ask guests for their karaoke favorite ahead of time and make sure to have those, and other reliably popular sing-along tunes, at the ready. Worried about everyone getting along at Thanksgiving dinner? Remember that people can’t fight about politics if they are busy singing. — Sarah Stevens Buy now

Kiplinger is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read about our editorial standards.

SEE MORE Amazon Prime Day 2022: Some of the Best Deals from Kiplinger Editors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.