By Michael Foster

Buy funds with the lowest fees and youaEURtmll retire earlier. ThataEURtms the so-called aEURoewisdomaEUR in investing, right?

Too bad itaEURtms dead wrong.

Today IaEURtmm going to show you how. IaEURtmll also name an incredible fund that racked up a monster 338% return in the last decade, crushing its aEURoedumbaEUR index-fund alternative by nearly 4 to 1!

Plus, this unsung income play pays a safeaEUR"and growingaEUR"8.6% dividend (paid monthly, no less). ThataEURtms enough to hand you $3,583 every month on a $500K nest egg.

Leaving $1,000,000 on the Table

Before we get to that, letaEURtms look at how obsessing over fees can cause you to miss out on thousands of dollarsaEUR"maybe even a million!

First off, weaEURtmll address one area where going for the lowest fees does make sense: with passive index funds. If you have two index funds investing in the exact same thing and one charges 1% fees while the other charges 0.1%, the latter is going to outperform the former. ThataEURtms just how the math works out.

But hereaEURtms the twist: both of these funds will lose out to top-performing active funds.

Now, I know youaEURtmve probably heard that most active funds donaEURtmt beat the index. And thataEURtms trueaEUR"for stocks. But if youaEURtmve probably diversified into other assets to protect yourself from unpredictable events, like the trade war, which hit stocks far harder than other investments.

So when we start to go beyond the stock market to, say, corporate bonds, junk bonds, preferred stocks and municipal bonds, the script flips. In almost all of those cases, active funds beat passive ones.

How is this possible?

Because thereaEURtms simply much less attention paid to investments like bonds and preferredsaEUR"and that sets up inefficiencies the best fund managers can pounce on.

Those inefficiencies can make a massive difference. In fact, if you stick with the low-fee aEURoewisdomaEUR and avoid top-performing actively managed funds, you could lose out on $1 million in profitsaEUR"or moreaEUR"over time.

Let me show you how, using that 338% winner (with the growing 8.6% dividend) I mentioned earlier.

The 8.6%-Payer That Soared

The PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) is everything youaEURtmve likely been told to avoid: it uses leverage, it uses derivatives, and it charges fees much higher than those of an index fund. In fact, with expenses of 1.35%, many passive investors balk at this aEURoetoo-expensiveaEUR fund.

But remember that fees are automatically taken out of the fundaEURtms portfolio (known as its net asset value, or NAV). With that in mind, hereaEURtms an investoraEURtms total return after fees over the last decade:

A 338% Gain Worth Paying For



An investor who bought into PTY got a 338% total return in a decade, net of fees. So a $500,000 investment in this fund earned a $1.69 million profit as their initial investment exploded to be worth over $2 million!

The penny-pinching index investor didnaEURtmt do so well.

Crushing the Passive Alternative



The low-cost passive index fund alternative to PTY would be the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which invests in the same asset class and charges a meager 0.4% in fees.

Yet aEURoesavingaEUR on fees meant that a $500,000 investment in JNK turned into $938,000 in 10 years. In other words, the index investor lost out on over a million dollars by choosing the low-cost index fund.

Now letaEURtms get to the most important part: the amount of this return that came in the form of safe dividend cash. JNK does have a big yield: a whopping 5.6%. So that $500,000 investment returns $2,333 per month in income.

Sounds tough to beat, right?

Well, PTY crushes it, with an 8.6% yield. So your $500K means $3,583 per monthaEUR"more than the average American paycheck. And even though the common aEURoewisdomaEUR tells us a yield like that is unsustainable, the truth is, this payout is very sustainable.

PTY Delivers 8%+ Dividends and Payout Growth



Not only has PTY maintained this big yield for a decade, but itaEURtms actually grown its payout and paid huge special dividends throughout its history.

The aEURoecheapaEUR passive index fund? Its dividend is down over 58% in the last 10 years.

So donaEURtmt be fooled by the low-cost index fund myth. While itaEURtms true in some cases that some passive funds will beat the index, itaEURtms not true for all funds in all cases. If you miss that critical point, you could literally lose out on millions.

