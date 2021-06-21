This Airbnb Program Will Pay for 12 People to Live in Airbnb Properties Around the World for a Year

If you love traveling the globe and staying in Airbnb properties while you do it, then this opportunity might be right for you.

Airbnb is choosing 12 people to live in Airbnb properties while traveling around the world for a year. Airbnb will cover the cost of the home rentals and will also provide a transportation allowance. This program offers travel lovers the perfect chance to see more of the world while staying in some incredible places. Keep reading to learn more about this program.

Airbnb wants to help you live anywhere for a year

Airbnb's Live Anywhere program encourages travelers to make the world their home. The home-share company will choose 12 individuals who will travel the world for a year and stay in Airbnb properties. Each of the 12 participants will also get to bring up to three companions to travel with them. So if you have a partner, kids, or friends who want to experience this journey with you -- they can!

With the increase of remote and freelance workers, more people are traveling the world while making a living instead of staying close to home. As a result, long-term Airbnb property stays are becoming more common. According to the Airbnb Report on Travel and Living, stays of 28 nights or more almost doubled from 14% in 2019 to 24% in the first quarter of 2021.

Participants will be asked to share their experiences. This feedback will help Airbnb improve its products and services to accommodate the long-term living experience better.

The details of the Live Anywhere program

Here's how the program will work:

Airbnb will choose 12 participants.

Each participant will be able to bring up to three companions.

Program participants will take part in the experience for 12 consecutive months, from July 2021 to July 2022.

Ten of the 12 months will include traveling to and living in listings on Airbnb.

You may be wondering how Airbnb will handle covering accommodation and transportation expenses. Here are the financial details:

Airbnb will provide participants with a one-time award of $5,000 to $12,000 for transportation and travel costs -- depending on the number of companions.

The total value of accommodation credits offered is valued at $24,000 to $48,000 -- depending on the number of companions.

Here's how to apply to take part in the experience

If this experience is something that interests you, then you'll need to apply. Entries can be submitted through June 30, 2021. Here's what to do:

Fill out the application, being sure to include all contact details and answer all mandatory questions.

Submit your application before the deadline passes.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age and reside in one of the listed countries or regions -- including the United States. Participants must also have a valid passport. Potential participants will be selected by July 19, 2021.

Traveling the world doesn't have to be expensive

Airbnb will likely choose a mix of people for this program, some of whom may be freelancers or self-employed individuals. Here at The Ascent, we've previously discussed the financial benefits of being a remote worker. If you can work from home (or anywhere!), you may want to consider moving to a place with a cheaper cost of living.

If you can work remotely, you might also want to see more of the world. There are many ways to travel while on a budget. Using travel rewards points to cover travel costs can help you travel for free. And if you're looking for a new credit card, here are the top travel credit cards available.

Whether you plan to apply for Airbnb's program or want to put together a dream vacation of your own, our personal finance resources can help you experience the world around you while making smart financial choices.

