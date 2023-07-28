This AI Stock Has Skyrocketed 250%. Here's 1 Big Reason It Could Go Even Higher.

You might think that Nvidia ranks as the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) winner so far this year. But there's at least one other stock that has delivered even more impressive gains.

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) have skyrocketed more than 250% year to date. Is this momentum about to taper off?

Not necessarily. Here's one big reason the AI stock could go even higher.

Why C3.ai is sizzling hot

Let's first take a look at why C3.ai is sizzling hot these days. The simple explanation can be summed up with the company's stock ticker: AI. Investors have become enthralled with pretty much anything related to artificial intelligence.

C3.ai markets a suite of enterprise AI applications. Its software supports customer relationship management (CRM), cash management, supply chain, and more.

The company was founded by Tom Siebel. He serves as CEO and controls over 56% of the voting power of C3.ai's outstanding shares. Siebel also founded Siebel Systems, which was acquired by Oracle in 2006.

In C3.ai's fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results announced in May, the company stated, "Overall business environment for enterprise AI is more active than we have seen since the company's inception and seems to be accelerating." That's all investors needed to hear to send the stock into the stratosphere.

A potential turbocharger

The trajectory of C3.ai's share price has leveled off over the last few weeks. However, there's one factor that holds the potential to turbocharge the stock, yet again.

As of June 30, 2023, more than 36% of C3.ai's stock float was sold short. That reflects a staggering bet that the stock is going to plunge in the not-too-distant future.

But what if the short-sellers are wrong and C3.ai's share price jumps again? If that happens, we could see a monster short squeeze. Once enough short-sellers scramble to cover their positions, it's possible that C3.ai stock could skyrocket another 50% or more.

There are several potential catalysts for such a short squeeze. For example, C3.ai could benefit from a sympathy move on good news for another AI stock. The company should announce its fiscal 2024 Q1 results in a little over a month, and better-than-expected sales numbers or guidance that blow analysts away could also easily light the fuse.

Exercise caution

On May 15, 2023, C3.ai announced the results of its investigation into allegations made by two short-sellers -- Spruce Point Capital Management and Kerrisdale Capital Management. The company stated that none of the short-sellers' allegations were "supported by the facts." However, the short interest in C3.ai stock didn't drop after this update. Instead, it increased.

I wouldn't bet against C3.ai (or any other AI stock) right now. There's simply no way to know how long the current momentum will last. On the other hand, I'd be cautious about scooping up shares of C3.ai, too.

The company isn't anywhere close to being profitable yet, so we can throw earnings-based valuation metrics out the window. But the stock trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of over 14x.

C3.ai's prospects are improving. I'm just not sure they're doing so enough to justify that kind of premium valuation.

It's easy to see how C3.ai stock could move a lot higher. It's also easy to see how it could fall significantly. With a stock this hot that's attracted so many short-sellers, some investors will probably get burned.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and C3.ai wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.