This AI Made 265% Percent Investing Like U.S. Politicians: How You Can Do It, Too

Ever wondered what your favorite politician bought on the stock market? Look no further. Quiver Quantitative — a trading bot mimicking stock purchases by U.S. politicians — enables retail customers to track exactly what they buy and how much money they make off their bets.

For instance, the “Congress Buys” automated strategy invests in the top 10 stocks members of Congress and their families buy, as Finbold detailed. As of Feb. 7, 2024, the bot produced a return rate of 265.29%, according to Finbold.

Investors can also track and copy the trades and portfolio ratio of famous billionaires such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates — who has a $149 billion net worth, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index — Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett — who has a $135 billion net worth, also per Bloomberg — and Bill Ackman, billionaire CEO and portfolio manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, whose net worth stands at $4.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Quiver Quantitative Acting As a Form of Political Watchdog

Quiver Quantitative is also known for posting politicians’ latest trades on social media. On April 23 the company posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“We estimate that Nancy Pelosi made $1.58M in the stock market today. This is almost 10x her annual salary.”

It added the rest of the top 10, which included: Mitt Romney (+$1.1 million); Dan Goldman (+$835,000); Darrell Issa (+$602,000); Mark Warner (+$594,000); Josh Gottheimer (+$440,000); Mitch McConnell (+$314,000); Susie Lee (+$283,000); and Sheldon Whitehouse (+$268,000).

On April 22, it also released a dashboard tracking politicians’ wealth — a dashboard which harnesses data on Congress’ stock portfolios to calculate live net worth estimates, according to a post on X. As of April 24, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fl.) — at the No. 1 spot — had a current net worth of $323.89 million, and a daily change of -$2.49 million. Meanwhile, Mark Warner (D-Va.) had a current net worth of $184.93 million, and a daily change of -$6.69 million, the tracker showed.

