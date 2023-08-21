This A-Rated Company Is the Best Flying Car Stock Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Here’s a surprise from our prime list of A-rated stocks. If you haven’t investigated flying car stocks, you’ll definitely want to add EHang (NASDAQ:EH) stock to your watch list.

It’s one of the best flying car stocks available today, and a buy-and-hold position could potentially bring you sky-high returns.

Based in China, EHang specializes in autonomous aerial vehicle technology. The company seeks to make electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft accessible to the public – not just science fiction, but a reality in the 2020s.

There are only a handful of flying car stocks to buy now, and EH stock earns a confident “A” grade. Sure, there will be some turbulence along the way, but EH stock might just be ready for liftoff in the coming quarters.

Risks and Rewards With EH Stock

The urban air mobility market is really only in its infancy. Naturally, there are risks involved if you choose to invest in this emerging industry.

That’s why it’s important to maintain a small position size, even if you’re investing in the best flying car stocks. EH stock will probably be prone to volatility as the industry develops over the coming years.

That said, the potential rewards of an early investment in flying car stocks could be substantial.

According to EHang’s calculations, the urban air mobility industry will expand to a total addressable market of $9 trillion by 2050. Furthermore, EHang is truly an innovator within this growing market.

In fact, EHang made history when it completed Japan’s “first passenger-carrying autonomous flight demonstration.” Self-directed urban air mobility took a giant leap forward when EHang’s EH216 passenger-grade AAV “flew with two passengers and no pilot” earlier this year.

EHang Collaborates on Multiple Continents

EHang’s ambitions aren’t limited to just one country or even one continent. Sure, the company is making strides in its home country of China. Specifically, EHang signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bao’an District Government of China’s Shenzhen municipality.

Per the agreement, the Bao’an District Government will provide support as EHang assembles and delivers EH216-S autonomous aerial vehicles.

While the press release didn’t specify the price to be paid for the aerial vehicles, this strategic partnership should still provide a significant revenue source for EHang.

Now turning our attention to Europe, EHang has reportedly been selected as a “key member of the Re.Invent Air Mobility initiative.” Reportedly, EHang is tasked with building an “urban air mobility ecosystem” in Paris. This is in anticipation of next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

EHang has an essential role as the company will “take lead in the setup of a whole new transport ecosystem” as an AAV solution provider. When all is said and done, this arrangement could provide widespread publicity for the urban air mobility industry, and for EHang in particular.

EH Stock Is a Top Pick

EHang is an early entrant into a still-new industry. So, it’s not advisable to over-invest in EHang. Still, it’s exciting to consider how rapidly the AAV market, and specifically EHang, could grow in 2023 and beyond.

Therefore, today we’re presenting EH stock as one of our high-conviction A-rated stocks. EHang’s eVTOL aircraft could be commonplace someday. In that scenario, people would recognize the name EHang and the share price would, most likely, be much higher.

