This 7.3% Dividend (With Upside) Is Perfect for 2021

There's a grinding pandemic and stocks are still up 15%! It's tough to believe, given the year we've all lived through, but here we are.

So what the heck do we do now? Is there more upside ahead or is another big plunge around the corner?

You're not the only one asking this question--everyone is. And the media and Wall Street, as always, feel they have the answer. A quick glance at the CNN Fear and Greed Index shows that we're at the top end of "greed"--not exactly in "extreme greed" territory but getting there.

Source: CNN Business

Usually, when the market has gotten too greedy, it's time to get fearful. And when the market is too fearful, it's time to get greedy. This Warren Buffett quote is what moved me to go bullish on stocks--or more specifically stock-focused closed-end funds (CEFs)--in my CEF Insider service during the pandemic selloff. It's also why I want to introduce you to a 7.3%-yielding fund that's perfect for the greedy market we're seeing today.

The Greed Case

Before we go into the details of this fund and why it's perfect for this period, let's take a look at just how greedy the market is. Beyond soaring prices, analysts are pointing to a lot of reasons to keep buying stocks.

A report from UBS, for example, says investors are likely not being bullish enough, putting a 4,100 price target on the S&P 500, or a 12.4% gain from here. But UBS itself says this could be too low, adding that it sees an "upside case on even higher valuations as more likely." And with that, it says a 20% gain could be on the horizon.

The vaccine is just the tip of the iceberg in this report.

With about 80% of the population receiving the vaccine by the end of 2021, the report suggests herd immunity could be reached this summer. That, says UBS, will cause a shift in spending from e-commerce to travel, transportation and entertainment. This would be a boon to companies from American Airlines (AAL) to AMC Theaters (AMC).

That, in turn, will drive more jobs and more spending in other sectors and a rising tide to lift all boats. Or so the theory goes.

UBS is far from alone in their optimism. Canadian investment bank CIBC released its Economics Insights report in early December stating that 2021 is the beginning of a long period of economic prosperity. "There are reasons to believe that growth in subsequent years could surprise consensus expectations to the upside," the report says, adding that GDP growth in 2021 will be over 4%, over 3% in 2022 and possibly higher in the years to come.

Those growth rates, by the way, are better than anything we've seen for over a decade.

CIBC's reports are usually cautious, contemplative and comprehensive--they encompass the kind of restraint one would expect from a Canadian bank. Yet this report speaks of a coming boom.

The Cautious Response

Could these analysts be right? Of course they could, and I can't say I'm much more pessimistic than them. But in the immediate few months, dissemination of the vaccine, acceptance of the vaccine and consumers' confidence of the vaccine's efficacy are crucial to getting the economy back on track. And while the UK, Canada and USA have approved the vaccine, there are still many countries where the vaccine is out of reach, which means it could take a lot longer for COVID-19 to end.

The longer it takes, the less patient the market will be, and the likelier it is that we'll have a short-term dip in stocks before a longer-term rise kicks in.

Conditions like these make the Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) worth your consideration. This closed-end fund (CEF) has a 7.3% dividend yield and trades for 9.6% below the value of its portfolio (or the discount to NAV in CEF-speak). DIAX invests in the Dow Jones Industrial Average--the blue chip stocks that are among the least volatile on the market, while boasting the strongest cash flows. Top holdings include McDonald's (MCD), Visa (V) and Home Depot (HD).

And looking at this year's returns for the big indices, the Dow Jones looks the most compelling by far.

A Contrarian's Time to Buy



As you can see, the Dow, shown above in blue through the performance of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), is underperforming the benchmark ETFs for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Short-term underperformance like this often means the market is too heavily concentrated in one place, and it's about time for investors to cycle elsewhere.

And if we do get a selloff, large cap stocks, with their historically lower volatility and household brand names, are where many investors are likeliest to go.

So why not buy DIA instead of DIAX? Because the CEF gives you an additional layer of protection by selling covered-call options on its portfolio. These are contracts that give buyers the right to buy DIAX's holdings in the future at a fixed price, and DIAX sells these contracts in exchange for cash it passes to us as dividends.

That's why DIAX's 7.3% yield is nearly three times greater than DIA's yield, even though both funds invest in the same companies.

Plus, since DIAX trades at a discount (unlike DIA) you get that portfolio for less than you'd pay if you bought the 30 Dow stocks on the open market or through an ETF. This makes DIAX all the more compelling for a future in which the market turns to large caps as a safe haven.

