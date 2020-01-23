By Michael Foster

The latest trade-war hype has served up a terrific opportunity for us to bag 6%+ dividends (and upside) in closed-end funds (CEFs).

Today IaEURtmm going to show you exactly where to look (hint: itaEURtms the last place youaEURtmd expect) and reveal a CEF with serious upside in 2020. ItaEURtms set to ride this unheralded opportunity while dropping its generous 6.5%+ dividends on us.

First off, I hope your nest egg didnaEURtmt fall into this aEURoetariff trapaEUR:

First Shot in Trade War Takes Out Investors



ThataEURtms what the market did when President Trump announced his first tariffs on China two years ago, on solar panels and washing machines. Of course, those products are a blip on the Chinese economy, but they were just a warning shot. When Trump got serious, the first-level crowd really dashed for the exits:

Tariffs Rise, Investors Panic



Markets freaked out, resulting in the S&P 500aEURtms first bear market in a decade. And it wasnaEURtmt just investors getting scared. Pundits lost it, too: Newsweek warned that aEURoeTrade war escalation could bring a recession within six months.aEUR

All of this fear didnaEURtmt help, so stocks fell.

I, however, had a different take. Back on September 27, 2018, I wrote, aEURoeThe drag on the economy from tariffs is too small to matter,aEUR meaning any downturn in the market was a time to buy. Since then, AmericaaEURtms GDP has continued to grow:

No Recession Here



So much for the disastrous trade war!

While those doom-and-gloom prognosticators might feel a bit embarrassed, the real losers are people who sold on the fear those prognosticators encouraged. As a result, they missed out on this return since the start of the trade war:

Gains Left on the Table



But herein lies our opportunityaEUR"and the reason why pundits who say todayaEURtms market is in a bubble are all wet: that 13.7% return over two years comes out below 7% annualized, which is less than the S&P 500aEURtms long-term 8% annualized return. That means itaEURtms not too late to get in.

So what should we be buying? This is where the story gets really interesting.

Foreign-Focused Firms are Still Winning

The twist here is that foreign firms (and internationally focused US companies) are actually still delivering strong returns. In a world with rising tariffs, that just shouldnaEURtmt be happening.

We can see this by looking at the Fidelity Export and Multinational Fund (FEXPX), one of the few funds that focuses on firms that do most of their selling abroad. When we look at this fundaEURtms returns over the last year, we see itaEURtms had a strong 20% return since the start of 2018.

ThataEURtms well ahead of the SPDR Midcap 400 ETF Trust (MDY), in blue below, a fair indicator of domestic-company performance, given that these firms make up a considerable portion of US midcap stocks:

Foreign Sales Drive High Returns



As you can see above, foreign-focused companies have delivered strong returns because of strong sales numbers, even if we include the trade-war selloff fears that drove 2018aEURtms weakness. But in 2019, the market slowly began to understand what IaEURtmd said in 2018: the drag on the economy from tariffs is too small to matter.

The Foreign Approach

American companies that sell abroad arenaEURtmt the only way to play into this trend. Another is to invest in foreign countries that are enjoying growth thanks to the rising tide of a growing global economyaEUR"and global trade ties strong enough to resist trade-war jitters.

Take, for instance, the Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG), a global debt fund that invests in bonds from foreign firms and foreign countries. BWG trades at a whopping 10.8% discount to net asset value, despite its generous 6.5% dividend yield and tremendous recent performance.

Trade War? What Trade War?



BWG is just one of many foreign funds you can use to get exposure to one of the best opportunities in the new post-trade war market of 2020.

4 Huge 8.8% Dividends That Fit Perfectly With BWG

BWG is just the start: I want to show you 4 more funds that hand you a bigger dividend payoutaEUR"IaEURtmm talking a blockbuster 8.4% average yield!

PLUS, these funds are so cheap now, IaEURtmm calling for for 20%+ price upside in 2020.

So if you invested $500K in this diversified collection of income powerhouses now, youaEURtmd be looking at a cool $42,000 in dividend cash by this time in January 2021aEUR"and a potential $100,000+ in price gains too!

I say these 4 funds are a perfect fit with BWG because they add even more diversification, giving you exposure to US stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and high-yield corporate bonds. This diversification, combined with these fundsaEURtm huge discounts, gives you 20%+ price upside and some critical protection in a market storm.

But these 4 income plays wonaEURtmt be cheap for long, with low interest rates (which are likely to head lower still) driving more income-starved investors into the CEF market.

The time to buy is now! The full story on all 4 of these funds is waiting for you right here: names, tickers, buy-under prices and everything else you need to know before you buy. DonaEURtmt miss your chance to make a move, while you can still get these 8.8% dividends cheap.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.