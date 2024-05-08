This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Going Global to Continue Growing

Diversification has been a key focus of Realty Income (NYSE: O) in recent years. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has been broadening its portfolio beyond its core retail focus to include industrial, gaming, data centers, and other properties. It has also expanded its geographic reach beyond the U.S. by moving deeper into Europe.

That diversification strategy is paying dividends. It enables the REIT to find compelling investment opportunities even as it remains highly selective in the current market environment. The REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio should enable it to keep pushing its high-yielding dividend even higher. With a 5.5% yield and more growth ahead, it's an attractive option for those seeking passive income.

Going global

Realty Income invested $598 million into real estate acquisitions and property developments during the first quarter. The REIT invested 54% of that money into the U.K. and Europe. The company will earn a 8.2% initial weighted average cash yield on its international investments. That compares to a 7.8% initial weighted average cash yield on the overall investment volume during the quarter.

The company's investment spending was split rather evenly between acquisitions ($318.6 million) and developments ($279.4 million). However, most of its acquisitions were in Europe ($302.6 million) because it was able to capture a meaningfully higher initial weighted average cash yield (8.2% versus 7.1%).

CEO Sumit Roy commented on its growing international focus in the quarter: "International growth continues to be a differentiating avenue for Realty Income to generate accretive earnings growth, as our unique platform allows us to partner with best-in-class clients in a highly fragmented net lease market."

Realty Income also leaned heavily on Europe for its acquisition volume in the fourth quarter. It bought 97 properties for $888.8 million, nearly 70% of its total acquisition volume in the period. The main catalyst was its first pan-European sale-leaseback transaction with Decathlon. It purchased 82 properties leased to the leading sporting goods retailer in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Three of those countries were new markets for the REIT.

Just scratching the surface of its global growth potential

Realty Income entered the European market in 2019 with a sale-leaseback transaction with leading British supermarket chain Sainsbury's. It has since built a leading European real estate portfolio, investing over $10 billion to acquire more than 450 properties across the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. It has a diversified portfolio leased to tenants in grocery, home improvement, sporting goods, and other industries.

While Realty Income has already built a meaningful presence in Europe, it's only scratching the surface of its potential. The company estimates that the U.K. alone has $2.6 trillion of commercial real estate suitable for the net lease structure. Meanwhile, there's another $5.9 trillion of commercial real estate across the rest of developed Europe. At $8.5 trillion, Europe represents a significantly larger total addressable market opportunity than the U.S. ($5.4 trillion).

Realty Income has already partnered with several leading European retailers, giving it built-in growth potential. For example, Decathlon is the largest retail conglomerate in France, with over 1,750 stores across more than 70 territories worldwide, including 27 European countries, 14 in Asia, and four in Latin America.

Realty Income's international president Neil Abraham commented in the press release unveiling its initial deal with Decathlon that "we hope that this is the first step in a long and mutually beneficial global relationship" between the two companies. The REIT could eventually acquire additional stores from Decathlon in Europe and enter new international markets.

Diversification is paying dividends

Realty Income has been working to diversify its portfolio by adding new growth verticals, like additional European countries. That strategy paid off last quarter. It focused on making acquisitions in Europe because it was able to lock in much higher initial cash yields. That will enable it to produce more income from those investments, which should support continued dividend growth (it recently declared its 124th dividend increase since going public).

With an attractive yield and long growth runway, Realty Income is an ideal passive income investment for the long term.

