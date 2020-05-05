By Brett Owens

The S&P 500 index has been aEURoerelief rallyingaEUR like crazy, but to most income investors, this means nothing. The wider the basket of stocks, the rougher the year it has been. LetaEURtms consider that (as IaEURtmm writing this):

Year to date, the aEURoebig cap focusedaEUR S&P 500 is down aEURoejustaEUR 12%. However,

When we weight its 500 stocks equally, its return drops to 20% YTD. And,

When we expand the universe to look at small cap stocks, we see the Russell 2000 is down a brutal 24% thus far in 2020:

DonaEURtmt Let the S&P 500 Fool You



Plus, we now face another problem: an income drought! Ten-year Treasuries yield practically nothingaEUR"0.6%aEUR"and, after cruising near 3% in March, the S&P 500aEURtms average yield has slipped back to just over 2%, near where it was last spring.

Yield Opportunity AppearsaEUR"Then Vanishes



As yields grind lower, we find ourselves asking the same question we did in January: where the heck will we find the high dividends we need to retire?

Today IaEURtmm going to show you exactly where, with two cheap closed-end funds (CEFs) yielding just a hair under 9.2%, on average. Drop $250K into these funds and youaEURtmll kick-start a $23,000 income stream (and one of these funds even pays monthly, so your first payout could arrive in just a few days!).

IaEURtmll also reveal two dividend-growth stocks that should be on your list now. Not only are these companies dodging the wave of dividend cuts weaEURtmve seen, theyaEURtmre sticking by their payouts, and will likely keep driving them higher. That continued payout growth quickly builds the yield on a buy made today, and drives stock prices up, too, as weaEURtmll see in a second.

First, letaEURtms dive into those 9.2%-paying CEF picks.

CEFs: 2 Picks for 9.2% Payouts (and Upside)

CEFs are a good choice in todayaEURtms volatile market, for two reasons:

They pay big dividends: Many CEFs yield 7% or more, and some even higher. And when you get more of your return in cash, you naturally cut your portfolioaEURtms volatility while boosting your income stream.

TheyaEURtmre cheap: About 80% of the 500 CEFs out there trade at a discount to net asset value (NAV, or what their portfolios are actually worth). That gives us a shot at serious outperformance if the market lurches higher from here, and some downside protection of it falls back toward its March 23 low.

With that, here are the two high-yielding CEFs I want to show you today:

Our first pick, the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), will be familiar to subscribers to our CEF Insider service. It leans toward tech stocks, with Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN) among its holdings, alongside healthcare names like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Amgen (AMGN).

Combined, tech and healthcare comprise 41% of USAaEURtms portfolio. And I probably donaEURtmt have to tell you that both sectors have held up well in this crisis, going by the benchmark Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), in red below, and the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), in orange.

USA Lets Us Buy Outperformers Cheap



But thanks to USAaEURtms discount, we can aEURoerewind the clockaEUR on tech and healthcare, picking up the fundaEURtms holdings for 5.4% below todayaEURtms price, or roughly where these sectors were in mid-April. Add USAaEURtms 14% holding in financials (oversold, in my view), and you get a nice catalyst for more upside while pocketing the 10.4% payout youaEURtmd lock in on a buy today.

Speaking of oversold, letaEURtms intro our second CEF, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Fund (GDV), run by the famed Mario Gabelli, who follows a similar value-investing strategy as Warren Buffett. As you can see in the table above, GabelliaEURtms fund pays dividends monthly, and has made a statement by going ahead and declaring its $0.11-a-share payout through June.

GDV Rides Its Monthly Payout Through the Crisis



Source: CEF Connect

The fund pairs up nicely with USAaEUR"while both have a strong position in undervalued financials (19% of the portfolio in GDVaEURtms case), GabelliaEURtms fund also has significant holdings in industrials (15% of the portfolio) through stocks like Honeywell International (HON), whose products and services make its clients more efficient, something that will be in high demand in the recovery. (HoneywellaEURtms dividend is also well protected, at just 40% of free cash flow.) Meantime, recession-resistant holdings like food maker Mondelez International (MDLZ) add ballast.

The biggest reason to consider GDV is its wide 12% discount to NAV. Consider that the fund has traded at just a 5% discount in the past year, so weaEURtmre looking at plenty of upside as this gap vanishes.

Next, Move on to Dividend Growth (2 Picks)

Now letaEURtms flip over to another sector thataEURtms essential now, and will only see bigger gains in the recovery as the work-from-home trend sticks.

That would be communicationsaEUR"but weaEURtmre not going to go with the two names everyone thinks of here: Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). ThataEURtms because both are meager dividend growers, with Verizon only hiking its payout by a penny last year. AT&T? It never hikes by more than a cent, and with $164 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet, that wonaEURtmt change anytime soon.

So weaEURtmll go with Crown Castle International (CCI), owner of 40,000 cell towers across America, instead. Look at the chart belowaEUR"you can clearly see the stock price bouncing higher with each dividend hike:

Where the Dividend Goes aEUR

