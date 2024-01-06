This 3-Year Initiative Could See Big Returns for Long-Term Cruise Stock Investors

In the vast ocean of investment opportunities, Carnival Corp.'s (NYSE: CCL) SEA Change Program stands out as a promising investment in the future. This three-year strategy -- introduced in June 2023 -- is a comprehensive approach aimed at bolstering Carnival's financial health, as indicated by improvements in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and return on invested capital (ROIC).

SEA stands for sustainability, EBITDA, and adjusted ROIC. These key indicators of a company's impact on the world, operational efficiency, and profitability become essential considerations as we chart the course of Carnival's potential to deliver substantial returns from its ambitious program goals.

Charting the course with SEA Change's financial compass

Carnival's SEA Change Program steers toward a horizon of financial growth, with a pivotal focus on EBITDA, a measure of a company's operating performance. The three-year goal of a projected 50% increase in EBITDA per ALBD (available lower berth day, which represents the total number of days guests can stay in the ship's rooms) illuminates Carnival's path to enhance profitability from each available room.

Additionally, targeting 12% adjusted ROIC (indicating how well the company is using its capital to generate profits) underscores a strategic shift toward more profitable and smarter investments. This would be a more than doubling of this metric from 2023 to 2026.

These financial elements and their underlying strengths represent Carnival's commitment to financial health and growth, with the SEA Change Program promising a transformation in how Carnival capitalizes on every cruise and dollar invested.

Looking at data from Carnival's recent reports, the initiative seems built on solid ground, supported by recent record annual revenue of $21.6 billion and a significant reduction in debt by $4.6 billion from its peak in early 2023. The company ended the year with $30 billion of debt. These figures demonstrate the potential for Carnival's ambitious targets and also provide a quantitative baseline for investors to track future progress.

Braced for potential turbulence

Embarking on a journey with such ambitious financial goals is not without its storms. Achieving a 50% increase in EBITDA per ALBD or 12% adjusted ROIC amid the unpredictable tides of the cruise industry is far from assured. However, Carnival's strategy of enhancing fuel efficiency, optimizing revenue management, and ensuring controlled capacity growth indicates a clear course for navigating these uncertainties. Carnival appears well-equipped to meet and potentially exceed its ambitious financial targets.

With a historical backdrop of overcoming industry challenges, including navigating through pandemic lockdowns with a subsequent strong recovery as evidenced by record revenue in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, Carnival's strategic foresight and adaptability show preparedness for potential headwinds.

Setting sail with sustainability by charting an eco-friendly course

Carnival's SEA Change initiative isn't just about going green for the sake of it. It's a thoughtful strategy pointing Carnival toward a future where being environmentally friendly is also good for business. The goal of reducing carbon emissions by over 20% from 2019 shows Carnival's dedication to being a leader in eco-friendly cruising.

This commitment could significantly boost the company's appeal to the growing number of travelers and investors who prioritize sustainability. As regulations tighten and preferences shift, Carnival's early moves toward greener operations might just give it a competitive edge, potentially leading to more customers and a healthier stock price.

But the SEA Change program is about more than just cutting emissions. It's about rethinking how every part of Carnival's operation uses energy, aiming to make the entire fleet run cleaner and leaner. With 2023 notching a 15.5% reduction in fuel consumption per ALBD compared to 2019, and with the company expecting another 4% reduction in 2024, Carnival is contributing toward significant savings. The company had estimated $350 million in annual fuel savings in 2026 compared to 2019.

These impressive environmental goals also make for savvy business moves. They show Carnival's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen without losing sight of its bottom line, offering a compelling narrative for investors who value both sustainability and profitability.

Carnival stands ready for overcoming environmental tides

Tackling the ambitious goal of slashing carbon intensity and fuel usage is no small feat. It's a path laden with complex technical challenges and significant initial investments. What's more, the ever-shifting landscape of environmental regulations introduces an added layer of complexity. Carnival isn't just bracing for these challenges -- it's actively steering into them. With strategic investments in energy-saving technologies, capabilities for shore power, and a push for sustainable fuels, Carnival continues plotting a well-informed route through these potentially choppy waters.

Progress in testing biofuels and increasing the number of ships that can plug into shore-side power shows that Carnival keeps striving to redefine what it means to be a leader in sustainable cruising. Carnival's environmental efforts represent a two-fold opportunity: A chance to be at the forefront of the sustainable cruising movement, and a potential for sustained returns as it taps into the growing market of travelers seeking eco-conscious travel options.

Carnival appears to be navigating toward a promising horizon

This three-year initiative offers a fundamental reimagining of how a leading cruise operator can navigate the increasingly complex waters of the global travel industry. Carnival's journey offers an opportunity to be part of a transformation that could reshape the cruising landscape and deliver substantial returns for long-term investors. The strategic foresight embodied in the program reflects a company not just responding to the changing tides, but anticipating and capitalizing on them. The SEA Change Program offers a chance at a portfolio buoyed by Carnival's success, potentially returning profits to investors employing a balanced investment strategy over time.

For those looking to invest in a future where financial success goes hand-in-hand with environmental stewardship and operational excellence, Carnival's initiative could indeed be a game changer.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.