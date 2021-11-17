This 3-Headed Dragon Company Strikes Again

Today's video focuses on Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and its recent earnings report, released Nov. 16, before the market opened. Here are some highlights from the video.

Sea Limited reported revenue of $2.7 billion, up 121.8% year-over-year (YOY) and 17.4% quarter-over-quarter. The growth was due to its e-commerce revenue of $1.5 billion, up 134% YOY, and its digital entertainment bookings of $1.2 billion, up 29% YOY. In its fintech segment, mobile wallet total payment volume (TPV) reached $4.6 billion, up 119% YOY. The improvement of TPV could be due to the increased number of digital wallet users reaching 39.3million, up 121% YOY. Free Fire continues to be at or near the top of the charts in either the most downloaded or the most grossing applications in numerous parts of the world. Unfortunately, the company has seen a decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins in its digital entertainment segment. Regardless, quarterly active users reached 729 million, up 27% YOY.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 16, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 16, 2021.



Jose Najarro owns shares of Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

