Markets
SE

This 3-Headed Dragon Company Strikes Again

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Today's video focuses on Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and its recent earnings report, released Nov. 16, before the market opened. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. Sea Limited reported revenue of $2.7 billion, up 121.8% year-over-year (YOY) and 17.4% quarter-over-quarter. The growth was due to its e-commerce revenue of $1.5 billion, up 134% YOY, and its digital entertainment bookings of $1.2 billion, up 29% YOY.
  2. In its fintech segment, mobile wallet total payment volume (TPV) reached $4.6 billion, up 119% YOY. The improvement of TPV could be due to the increased number of digital wallet users reaching 39.3million, up 121% YOY.
  3. Free Fire continues to be at or near the top of the charts in either the most downloaded or the most grossing applications in numerous parts of the world. Unfortunately, the company has seen a decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins in its digital entertainment segment. Regardless, quarterly active users reached 729 million, up 27% YOY.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 16, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 16, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular