This 1 Retail and Wholesale Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Alibaba?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Alibaba (BABA) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.91 a share, just 22 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 17, 2022.

Alibaba's Earnings ESP sits at +13.47%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.91 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. BABA is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BABA is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Builders FirstSource (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource, which is readying to report earnings on November 8, 2022, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $3.65 a share, and BLDR is 13 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Builders FirstSource is $3.53, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.44%.

BABA and BLDR's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

