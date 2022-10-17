This 1 Retail and Wholesale Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Home Depot?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Home Depot (HD) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.13 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 15, 2022.

Home Depot's Earnings ESP sits at +0.51%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.13 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11. HD is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HD is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Penske Automotive (PAG).

Penske Automotive is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 26, 2022. PAG's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $4.43 a share nine days from its next earnings release.

Penske Automotive's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.72% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, HD and PAG could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

