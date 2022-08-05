This 1 Retail and Wholesale Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Williams-Sonoma?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.55 a share, just 19 days from its upcoming earnings release on August 24, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.55 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.47 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Williams-Sonoma has an Earnings ESP of +2.23%. Investors should also know that WSM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WSM is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Alibaba (BABA) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 17, 2022, Alibaba holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.59 a share 104 days from its next quarterly update.

Alibaba's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.92% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, WSM and BABA could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

