This 1 Element May Be Holding Inovio's Vaccine Back

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on March 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: INO) technology may result in a longer timeline to commercialization.

Corinne Cardina: I have a question for you about the Inovio device. This is a device that is used to administer the vaccine that opens up cells within the body to receive the information from the vaccine. Do you think that this delivery device puts Inovio at a disadvantage compared to vaccines that do not require a device?

Adria Cimino: That's a really great question. I think it might, because the FDA put them on a partial clinical hold, the phase 2 study, and that was lifted. But the partial clinical hold remains on the phase 3 part of the study. The reason that it is on partial clinical hold for phase 2 -- was for phase 2 -- and now it's for phase 3, has to do with that device. The FDA had questions about the device. I think that probably does because it's something completely new. I do think that, it might be great and it might be something, a groundbreaking way to deliver vaccine. But the thing is, right now, I think it's going to cause some questions. The FDA wants information, so it's going to slow them down. I think so.

Cardina: Yeah, it's very interesting. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has invested in Inovio for specifically this device. They definitely think it's something that's cutting edge. We'll definitely keep an eye on that.

