This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Fortinet?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Fortinet (FTNT) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.28 a share, just one day from its upcoming earnings release on November 2, 2022.

Fortinet's Earnings ESP sits at +2.44%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.28 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27. FTNT is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FTNT is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Jabil (JBL) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Jabil is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on December 15, 2022. JBL's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.22 a share 44 days from its next earnings release.

Jabil's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.68% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21.

FTNT and JBL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

