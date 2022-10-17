This 1 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paccar?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Paccar (PCAR) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.04 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on October 25, 2022.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.04 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Paccar has an Earnings ESP of +1.97%. Investors should also know that PCAR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PCAR is just one of a large group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with a positive ESP figure. Genuine Parts (GPC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Genuine Parts is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 20, 2022. GPC's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.05 a share three days from its next earnings release.

Genuine Parts' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.82% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PCAR and GPC could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

