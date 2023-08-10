News & Insights

Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

August 10, 2023 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After reporting above average demand for this month's three-year and ten-year note auctions earlier in the week, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds also attracted modestly above average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.189 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

The Treasury sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.910 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.