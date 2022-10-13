Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted modestly above average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.930 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.511 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

The Treasury also announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction on Thursday, revealing plans to sell $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

The results of the twenty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted above average demand.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $40 billion three-year notes attracted above average demand, while this month's auction of $32 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular