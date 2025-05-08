Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.819 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.

Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 4.813 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

Earlier this week, the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes

The three-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.