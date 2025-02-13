News & Insights

Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

February 13, 2025 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.748 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.913 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The Treasury Department on Thursday also revealed the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction dew to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting well above average demand.

The Treasury also announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes earlier this week.

The three-year note auction attracted well above average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.