Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing that its sale of $27 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.933 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.18.

Last month, the Treasury sold $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.825 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

Earlier in the day, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed that it plans to sell $27 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.