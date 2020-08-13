Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that its auction of $26 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.406 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.14.

Last month, the Treasury sold $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.330 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auction of $48 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand, while its auction of $38 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted slightly below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular