Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After revealing strong demand for its auctions of three-year and ten-year notes, the Treasury Department on Wednesday released the results of its auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, which attracted average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.342 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.

The Treasury sold $17 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 1.325 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.

The Treasury revealed earlier this week that its auctions of $42 billion worth of three-year notes and $32 billion worth of ten-year notes both attracted above average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular