Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.665 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

Last month, the Treasury sold $27 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.680 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

