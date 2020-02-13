Markets

Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.061 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43

Last month, the Treasury sold $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.341 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auctions of $38 billion worth of three-year notes and $27 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted above average demand.

