MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Thirty-one migrants who were kidnapped in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas had been rescued, Interior Minister Luisa Alcalde said on social media on Wednesday, citing the state's governor, Americo Villarreal.

