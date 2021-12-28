World Markets

Thirty-one killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse -official

Contributor
Khalid Abdel Aziz Reuters
Published

At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Dec 28 (Reuters) - At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Thirty-one bodies were recovered after the collapse of a gold mine in En Nahud locality in West Kurdufan state. Only one person was rescued alive," said Khaled Dahweya, director of government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular