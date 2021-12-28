Thirty-one killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse -official

Dec 28 (Reuters) - At least 31 people were killed in the collapse of a private gold mine in western Sudan, a mining official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Thirty-one bodies were recovered after the collapse of a gold mine in En Nahud locality in West Kurdufan state. Only one person was rescued alive," said Khaled Dahweya, director of government-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

