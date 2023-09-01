Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, were killed in a road accident in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency said early on Saturday.

Seventeen people were also injured in the accident, which occurred in a road linking two cities in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province, the state news agency added. (Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: IRAN IRAQ/ACCIDENT (URGENT)

