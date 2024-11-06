News & Insights

Thirteen new option listings on November 6th

November 06, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

New option listings for November 6th include AVANTIS ALL EQUITY MARKETS ETF (AVGE), AVANTIS ALL EQUITY MARKETS VALUE ETF (AVGV), AVANTIS INFLATION FOCUSED EQUITY ETF (AVIE), AVANTIS U.S. LARGE CAP EQUITY ETF (AVLC), AVANTIS MODERATE ALLOCATION ETF (AVMA), AVANTIS U.S. MID CAP EQUITY ETF (AVMC), AVANTIS CORE MUNICIPAL FIXED INCOME ETF (AVMU), AVANTIS U.S. MID CAP VALUE ETF (AVMV), AVANTIS ALL INTERNATIONAL MARKETS EQUITY ETF (AVNM), AVANTIS ALL INTERNATIONAL MARKETS VALUE ETF (AVNV), AVANTIS U.S SMALL CAP EQUITY ETF (AVSC), AVANTIS RESPONSIBLE U.S. EQUITY ETF (AVSU), and Berry Plastics (BERY).

