Coronavirus
MCK

Third U.S. COVID-19 vaccine by J&J available in 1-2 days, CEO says

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHNSON & JOHNSON

By Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Americans should be able to receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine within the next 24 to 48 hours, its chief executive said on Monday after U.S. regulators approved the vaccine, making it the country's third available one for the novel coronavirus.

The drugmaker was still on track to deliver 4 million vaccine doses this week, and 100 million doses by June, J&J CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC News' Today program in an interview.

"Within the next 24 to 28 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms. They're literally rolling out with the trucks as we speak," he said.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company were up 2.9% in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. McKesson Corp MCK.N earlier on Monday said it had begun distributing it.

Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.NBNTX.O and Moderna Inc MFNA.O have FDA-approved two-dose vaccines. Unlike those vaccines, J&J's version requires no refrigeration and only a single dose is needed, potentially facilitating wider use.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6292;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCK PFE BNTX JNJ

Other Topics

BioTech

Latest Coronavirus Videos

    #TradeTalks: The one-year anniversary of Feb 19, 2020 peak and the beginning of the COVID-19 crash

    Nasdaq Index Product Development Specialist Ben Jones joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the one-year anniversary of Feb 19, 2020 peak and the beginning of the COVID-19 crash.

    Feb 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Coronavirus

    Explore

    Most Popular