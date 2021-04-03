Third Stimulus Check Update: Supplemental "Plus-Up" Payments Coming Soon

Did you already get a third stimulus check? If so, would you like the IRS to send you even more money? Well, for some people, that's exactly what's going to happen, thanks to a new twist in the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act that requires the IRS to send a supplemental payment to certain people who already received a third stimulus check. (And we're not talking about a fourth round of stimulus payments to everyone.) The IRS is calling these extra checks "plus-up" payments, and some lucky Americans could get them as early as next week.

Generally, supplemental payments will go to Americans who received a third stimulus check that was based on information taken from their 2019 federal income tax return or some other source, but who are eligible for a larger payment based on a 2020 return that is filed and/or processed later. This could happen, for example, if you had a new baby last year that is reported as a dependent for the first time on your 2020 return (see below for other possible triggers).

So, if you haven't already filed your 2020 return, you may have an extra incentive to get it done quickly. Your 2020 return must be filed and processed by the IRS before August 16, 2021 (or September 1 if the May 17 filing deadline is pushed back any further) if you want to get a supplemental payment. That means you still have plenty of time to act – by why wait? The sooner you turn in your return, the sooner you'll get your "plus-up" payment.

[Stay on top of all the new stimulus bill developments – Sign up for the Kiplinger Today E-Newsletter. It's FREE!]

How Stimulus Payments Are Calculated

Each eligible American will receive a $1,400 third stimulus check "base amount" ($2,800 for married couples filing a joint tax return). Plus, for each dependent in your family, the IRS will tack on an additional $1,400. Unlike for the previous stimulus payments, the age of the dependent is irrelevant.

SEE MORE 7 Reasons Why Your Third Stimulus Check Could Be Delayed or Denied

However, third-round stimulus checks will then be "phased out" (i.e., reduced) for people with an adjusted gross income (AGI) above a certain amount. If you filed your most recent tax return as a single filer, your payment will be reduced if your AGI is over $75,000. It will be completely phased-out if your AGI is $80,000 or more. For head-of-household filers, the phase-out begins when AGI reaches $112,500 and payments are reduced to zero when AGI hits $120,000. Married couples filing a joint return will see their third stimulus check drop if their AGI exceeds $150,000 and completely disappear when AGI is $160,000 or more.

The IRS will look at your 2019 or 2020 tax return to determine your filing status, AGI, and information about your dependents. If you don't file a 2019 or 2020 return, the IRS can sometimes get the information it needs from another source. For instance, it can get information from the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, or Veterans Administration if you're currently receiving benefits from one of those federal agencies (although the IRS might not get all the information it needs to send a full payment). If you supplied the IRS information last year through its online Non-Filers tool or by submitting a special simplified tax return, the tax agency can use that information, too.

If your 2020 tax return isn't filed and processed by the time it starts processing your third stimulus check, the IRS will base your payment on your 2019 return or whatever other information is available. If your 2020 return is already filed and processed, then your stimulus check will be based on that return. If, however, your 2020 return is not filed and/or processed until after the IRS sends your third stimulus check, but before August 16, 2021, that's when the IRS will send you a supplemental payment for the difference between what your payment should have been if based on your 2020 return and the payment actually sent that was based on your 2019 return or other data.

If the American Rescue Plan didn't authorize supplemental payments, you would still get your money if the payment based on your 2020 tax return is higher than the payment you actually received – but you would have to wait until next year to get it. Without a "pull-up" payment, you would have to claim the difference as a Recovery Rebate credit on your 2021 tax return, which you won't file until 2022.

[Use our Third Stimulus Check Calculator to compare your payment if it's based on your 2019 return vs. your 2020 return. Just answer three easy questions to get a customized estimate.]

Who Will Get a Supplemental "Plus-Up" Payment

Again, you'll only get a supplemental "plus-up" payment if you received a third stimulus check based on your 2019 tax return or other information, but you would have gotten a larger check if the IRS based it on your 2020 return. So, who falls into this category? Of course, it depends on your specific circumstance. However, to give you a general idea, here are a few examples of hypothetical taxpayers who would get a supplemental payment.

SEE MORE Make the Most of Your Third Stimulus Check

You Had Less Income in 2020 Than in 2019: Kay was unemployed for much of 2020. As a result, her AGI dropped from $78,000 in 2019 to $40,000 in 2020. Kay received a $560 third stimulus check that was based on her 2019 return (she is single with no dependents). Since her 2019 AGI was above the phase-out threshold for single filers ($75,000), her payment was reduced. Kay later files her 2020 tax return, which is processed before August 16, 2021. Since Kay's 2020 AGI is well below the applicable phase-out threshold, her third stimulus check would have been for $1,400 if it were based on her 2020 return. As a result, Kay will receive a $840 supplemental payment ($1,400 – $560 = $840).

You Had a Baby in 2020: Josh and Samantha had their first child in 2020. They've been married for five years, and they file a joint return each year. Their AGI was $110,000 in 2019 and $120,000 in 2020, which are both below the phase-out threshold for joint filers ($150,000). The IRS sent Josh and Samantha a $2,800 third stimulus check based on their 2019 return. A week later, they file their 2020 tax return, which is processed before August 16, 2021. Since Josh and Samantha claimed their new bundle of joy as a dependent on their 2020 return, their stimulus check would have been for $4,200 if it were based on their 2020 return (i.e., they would have received an additional $1,400 for their baby). As a result, the IRS will send Josh and Samantha a $1,400 supplemental payment ($4,200 – $2,800 = $1,400).

You Got Married in 2020: Patty and Greg were married in 2020. They had a combined AGI of $150,000 in 2020 and have no dependents. In 2019, as separate single filers, Patty had an AGI of $72,000 and Greg had an AGI of $78,000. The IRS sent Patty a $1,400 third stimulus check based on her 2019 return. Since her 2019 AGI was below the phase-out threshold for single filers ($75,000), her payment was not reduced. The IRS sent Greg a $560 third stimulus check based on his 2019 return. Since his 2019 AGI was above the phase-out threshold for single filers, his payment was reduced. Between the two of them, they got a total of $1,960 in third stimulus check payments ($1,400 + $560 = $1,960). After receiving their stimulus checks, Patty and Greg file a joint return for the 2020 tax year that is processed before August 16, 2021. Since the AGI reported on their 2020 joint return does not exceed the phase-out threshold for joint filers ($150,000), their stimulus check would have been for $2,800 if it were based on their 2020 return (i.e., it wouldn't have been reduced). As a result, the IRS will send Patty and Greg a $840 supplemental payment ($2,800 – $1,960 = $840).

You Used the Non-Filers Tool Last Year: Mary is single and has two dependent children. One turned 15 and the other turned 18 in 2020. Mary was not required to file a 2019 tax return, but she did use the IRS's Non-Filers tool last year to get a first-round stimulus check. Since children over 16 did not qualify for the extra $500 payment for first-round payments, Mary only reported her youngest child to through the tool. The IRS sent Mary a $2,800 third stimulus check based on the information it received through the Non-Filers tool. Mary later files a 2020 tax return, which is processed before August 16, 2021. She used the head-of-household filing status, reported an AGI of $15,000, and claimed both of her children as dependents. For third-round stimulus checks, an additional $1,400 is added to the total payment for each dependent regardless of the dependent's age. Since Mary's 2020 AGI is below the phase-out threshold for head-of-household filers ($112,500), her third stimulus check would have been for $4,200 if it were based on her 2020 return. As a result, Mary will receive a $1,400 supplemental payment ($4,200 – $2,800 = $1,400).

A Federal Agency Supplied Information to the IRS: Ron is a disabled veteran who receives benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). He is single and has one dependent child. Ron was not required to file a 2019 tax return, but the VA sent information to the IRS about Ron. The VA did not send any information about Ron's child. Based on the information it had, the IRS sent Ron a $1,400 third stimulus check. After receiving this payment, Ron files a 2020 tax return, which is processed before August 16, 2021. Ron filed as a single person with an AGI of $18,000 and one dependent. Since Ron's 2020 AGI does not exceed the phase-out threshold for single filers ($75,000), his third stimulus check would have been for $2,800 if it were based on his 2020 return. As a result, the IRS will send Ron a $1,400 supplemental payment ($2,800 – $1,400 = $1,400).

SEE MORE Third Stimulus Check Calculator

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.