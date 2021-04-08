Third Stimulus Check Calculator

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11. Provisions in the bill authorize another round of $1,400 stimulus checks for each eligible person ($2,800 for couples), plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent. However, as with the first- and second-round payments, the third-round stimulus checks are reduced – or eliminated – for people with an income above a certain amount.

To see how large your payment should be, answer the three questions in the calculator below and we'll give you a customized estimate of your third stimulus check amount. (To see how much you should have received for your second stimulus check, see Kiplinger’s Second Stimulus Check Calculator.)

Different Phase-Out Rate

Although the income levels at which third stimulus checks start to be phased out (i.e., reduced) are the same as the amounts used for the first two stimulus payments, the rate at which the phase-out occurs is different. As a result, you might not get a third stimulus check even if you received payments in one or both of the first two rounds.

More Money for Certain Families

One big change with third stimulus checks is that an extra $1,400 is tacked on to your payment for any dependent in the family. For the first- and second-round payments, the additional amount allowed – $500 for first-round payments and $600 in the second round – was only given for dependent children age 16 or younger. As a result, families with older children, including college students age 23 or younger, or with elderly parents living with them, didn't get the extra money added to their previous stimulus payments. That's not the case for third-round stimulus checks.

Amount Based on 2019 or 2020 Tax Return

For third-round stimulus payments, eligibility and amounts are based on either your 2019 or 2020 return. If your 2020 tax return isn't filed and processed by the IRS by the time the tax agency starts processing your third stimulus payment, then the IRS will use information from your 2019 tax return. If your 2020 return is already filed and processed when the IRS is ready to send your payment, then your stimulus check eligibility and amount will be based on the information on your 2020 return. If your 2020 return is filed and/or processed after the IRS sends you a third stimulus check, but before August 16, 2021 (or September 1 if the May 17 filing deadline is pushed back any further), the IRS will send you a supplemental ("plus-up") payment for the difference between what your payment should have been if based on your 2020 return and the payment actually sent based on your 2019 return. As a result, your third stimulus check may be higher or lower depending on when you file your 2020 tax return.

Learn More About Your Third Stimulus Check

For more information about third-round stimulus checks, see:

