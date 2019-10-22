Third Quarter Earnings: So Far, So Good. Will It Last?

We are in the second week of what looked like a critical earnings season. Around one fifth of S&P 500 companies have released their results for the third quarter and the message seems to be: So far, so good.

Coming in, there was a lot of worry that earnings would miss estimates, despite the fact that those estimates had mostly been revised downward as the quarter drew nearer. That pessimism was understandable. There have been a few signs of problems, particularly in the manufacturing sector, but even there, the feared recessionary signals have failed to materialize. This morning, for example, United Technologies (UTX) reported a beat, with Earnings per Share (EPS) of $2.21 versus the expected $2.03. More importantly in many ways, they also raised their guidance for the full year, from a range of $7.90 to $8.05 to $8.05 to $8.15.

The bears will no doubt point out that a large part of UTX's business comes from defense, an area where spending has been increased significantly, and that their outlook was probably boosted by the approval of their merger with Raytheon (RTN). The fact is, UTX's results are not a one-off.

Admittedly it is a fairly small sample size, but, according to FactSet's earnings insight, as of the end of last week, when 15% of S&P companies had reported, 84% have reported a positive earnings surprise and 64% have beaten revenue expectations. That is significantly higher than even the “normal” two thirds of companies that beat on earnings. Little wonder, then, that the S&P 500 is just a few points away from record highs.

There are, however, some reasons to temper the enthusiasm elicited by all these earnings beats. They are, as mentioned, beating significantly lowered estimates, so they fall under the “better than it could have been” category rather than “spectacular.” In addition, when you step back and look at the trajectory of earnings rather than the performance relative to estimates, the news is not so good. Q3 earnings are 4.7% lower than the same quarter last year even though year-on-year revenues are slightly higher.

That shows that profit margins are falling, and the FactSet report points out that this is the third quarter in a row of margin compression, which, they say, hasn’t happened since 2009. Any comparison to 2009 is scary, but increased sales with lower margins actually suggests that the economy is functioning well. It shows that there is robust competition, and that companies are doing what they should: improving efficiency and productivity.

Even the cuts in the outlook for global growth from international organizations like the IMF and World Bank are not all bad news. Both are still forecasting positive growth of over 2%. That isn’t ideal, but after a decade of expansion, it is not that bad. It indicates a slight slowdown but is a long way from a complete collapse or a real global recession. That upbeat view of the global economy was reinforced this morning when the consumer multinational Procter and Gamble (PG) also reported top and bottom line beats.

For now, then, investors should be making hay while the sun shines. Assuming that the results to come reflect what we know thus far, and there is no reason to doubt that they will, stocks can be expected to push even higher over the next few weeks. There is a still a big question as to what will happen once the stimulus of earnings beats is removed and the focus shifts back to the lack of progress on trade, but in trading terms, that is a long way off.

