Third Quarter and September 2020 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary:

Equities rallied sharply in Q3 which historically has been a strong, reliable signal in the following Q4.

Major U.S. equity benchmarks conformed to the seasonally weak September trends with double-digit declines off their recent highs.

The greenback rebounded after five consecutive months in the red.

Commodities declined after four consecutive months in the green.

The upcoming Supreme Court confirmation and Presidential election are adding to elevated political tensions as Congress continues to negotiate the details of a fresh stimulus package.

Volatility returned in September which was not unexpected given the summer’s seasonally weak historical trends, as well as the largely one-way V-shaped recovery off the March lows. August and September are the worst performing months on average going back to 1950. And while this August was the best in 34 years, U.S. equity benchmarks gave back 9% - 14% from their highs in September.

There is plenty of blame to go around to justify the declines. Uncertainty remains about the timing and public acceptance of a Covid-19 vaccine which in turn raises doubt about the strength of the economy’s future growth prospects. Congress is still working on a second stimulus package, and the passing of Justice Ginsberg has only increased tension between the two parties, if that is even possible. Equity valuations are well above historical norms and at any time were subject to mean revert. The outcome of the Presidential election could have significant economic and social consequences, and there is an increasing probability the results will be contested. Relations with China have not improved, and while the Fed is clearly in “do whatever it takes” mode, they offered few, if any, specifics on the recent changes made to their monetary policy toolkit.

Q3 earnings season is fast approaching, however corporate guidance is limited. Given the dramatic economic impact of Covid-19 and the forced shutdown, fewer companies are issuing EPS guidance. According to Factset, just 53 of the S&P 500 companies issued quarterly guidance in Q2, which was the lowest number on record since they began tracking this statistic in 2006. Q3 is not much better with just 67 S&P 500 companies issuing guidance, and even that is 36% below the five-year average of 104.

Amidst the volatility and uncertainties, economic data is improving. New home sales (August) climbed for a fourth straight month to the highest level in nearly 14 years (2006). New single-family home purchases increased by 4.8% to over 1 million annualized, led by a continuing boom in the South. Following two straight months of declines, consumer confidence rebounded to the 101.8 level in September. This was far above both the 86.3 reading in August, and the consensus estimate of 90. The rebound was the largest increase in 17 years. The Chicago PMI or, business activity report, climbed to 62.4, its highest level since December of 2018, and well above the consensus estimate of 52. Business barometer, prices paid, new orders, supplier deliveries, production, and order backlogs all rose, signaling expansion, while only employment and inventories falling at a slower pace signaled contraction. September nonfarm payrolls increased by 661,000 vs. an upwardly revised 1.49 million in August, however it fell short of the median estimate of 859,000. The unemployment rate declined to 7.9% from 8.4% (August) and the 14.7% high in April, yet labor-force participation declined from 61.7% to 61.4%, versus consensus 61.9%.

Index and Sector Performance Total Returns:

The major U.S. equity benchmarks were lower across the board in September. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Dow Industrials (INDU) declined four consecutive weeks. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) registered its first double digit drawdown (-14%) since the start of the recovery over which time it gained a remarkable 84%. The small cap Russell 2000 (RTY) was the only major benchmark that failed to make a higher high in September before the selling ensued. The Russell 1000 Value Index outperformed Growth, but remains on pace for its worst relative performance over any calendar year since their inception in the late 1970’s. Value has rebounded a relatively weak 41.4% off its 52-week lows, in comparison to +69.6% for Growth.

For Q3 all majors were higher led by the NDX (+12.6%), SPX (+8.9%), INDU +8.2%), and lastly the RTY (+4.9%). The Russell 1000 Growth Index (+13.2%) outperformed the Value Index (+5.6%) by more than seven percentage points.

At the sector level only two of eleven GICS industries were higher in September. Materials (+1.3%), Utilities (+1.1%), and Industrials (-0.8%) were the top performers. The strength in housing is one tailwind for Materials and may also explain the robust gains in the Invesco Solar ETF (ticker TAN) which gained 14.1% in September and 110.4% YTD. Energy (-14.5%), Communications (-6.5%), and Technology (-5.4%) were the laggards. Energy continues to face secular headwinds while the latter two were pulling back from extreme overbought momentum readings.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar:

Long rates were relatively muted with the 10YR and 30YR UST’s each declining a modest 2bps for the month. With the short end anchored down by the Fed’s ZIRP policy, the 10YR – 3M spread flattened less than 2bps.

Following four consecutive monthly gains with August being its best monthly gain in over four years, the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) declined 3.4% in September. WTI crude declined 5.6% ending a streak of four monthly gains. Copper declined a modest 0.3% ending its streak of five monthly gains. Gold and silver declined 4.2% and 17.4%. The monthly period ratio of Gold over the Dow Industrials is a commonly used signal for the precious metals complex. When the ratio crossed above its 48-month average, it triggers a buy/overweight signal. Conversely, when it falls below the average, a sell/underweight signal is triggered. A buy signal was triggered in February 2020 for the first time since December 2012. Despite the September weakness in gold and silver, the ratio remains in a buy signal.

With commodities lower across the board, it is no surprise the inversely correlated US Dollar Index (DXY) ended five consecutive months in the red with a gain of +1.9%. The rebound could be short lived as the late September high stalled at a significant pivot level, 94.65, which represents the March 2020 low.

Looking Ahead:

2020 has been anything but average, and the announcement that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted Covid-19 just four weeks out from the election only adds to the list of uncertainties. The annual flu season is upon us and we can only wait and see what impact, if any, the fall and winter months will have on the daily number of Covid-19 cases, and the knock-on effect to the economy. While the economic recovery has been stronger than expected, and income remains above the pre-pandemic peak, funds will run out in Q4 if Congress fails to pass a fresh round of fiscal stimulus. Negotiations are fluid but the more they drag on, the more economists are lowering their GDP forecasts. Adding to the political divisiveness is the upcoming confirmation battle for the Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the Presidential election.

Amidst all the “noise,” the market has history on its side. Q3 was an unusually strong quarter with the S&P 500 gaining 8.9% while making new all-time highs. Historically, a strong Q3 is a good omen for Q4. According to LPL Financials’ Ryan Detrick, since 1950 the S&P 500 has gained more than 7.5% in Q3 on eleven occasions. In all eleven instances, the SPX was higher in Q4 with an average gain of 7.3%.

Below is a seasonal chart plotting the average performance of the S&P 500 over the last 30 years. If 2020 follows a similar path, the recent declines in the SPX may already be at or nearing a seasonal low.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.