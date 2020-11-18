Third Quarter 2020 Review of the Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Space

By Kevin Hurd and Steve Togher for Cross Shore Capital Management

Equity markets delivered a strong, albeit volatile, third quarter. The S&P 500 TR and MSCI World indices returned 8.9% and 7.5% for the quarter respectively. The July-August period was one of the most favorable in decades although it was followed by a decline for the month of September. Volatility was predominantly driven by macro developments such as the rise and subsequent decline of Covid infections in certain geographies, the expiration of certain government stimulus programs, and investors evaluating the potential implications of the US presidential election.

Long/short equity hedge funds generally performed as expected, providing meaningful upside participation during the July-August period, declining less than markets in September, and finishing the quarter up 6.0% on average (HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index), although, as in prior quarters this year, dispersion among managers was very wide.

Technology sector specialists were among the best performers for the quarter, up 6.6% on average (HFRI EH: Sector-Technology) as the digital revolution continues at a rapid rate. The Covid pandemic has permanently accelerated shifts in how we use technology to interact with each other and how information is turned into value. This includes both behavioral (online retail, home fitness, online entertainment) and business (work from home, online payments, cloud computing, cybersecurity). The most successful technology sector specialists were already invested in these themes pre-pandemic, were smart enough to take profits when some of these names got ahead of themselves and are employing broad market hedges to protect those gains going into year-end.

As we speak with each of the roughly 30 different long/short equity hedge fund managers we allocate to across our strategies, a key theme that has emerged is what we are calling “recovery baskets.” These tend to be companies in the industrials, aerospace, traditional consumer, and travel/hospitality spaces which managers expect investors will rotate back into as the economy continues to recover and Covid vaccines and therapeutics become broadly available.

The consensus of the managers we speak with is generally positive for 2021. Interest rates remain relatively low, the economy continues to recover, and promising vaccines and therapeutics appear on the horizon. With that said, they also remain cognizant of potential risks, particularly the high valuations of several stay-at-home sectors, and events that could potentially short-circuit the rotation to reopen-trades, including near term surges in Covid cases (and subsequent lockdowns), the willingness of the majority of the public to embrace new vaccines, and control of the US Senate.

We continue to believe that a hedged strategy is the best way to participate in rising equity markets while providing downside protection.

