Third Point's Loeb plans proxy contest at Bath & Body Works

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb told retailer Bath & Body Works on Wednesday that his hedge fund Third Point plans to launch a board challenge and said the company's addition of new directors does not address his concerns about governance, capital allocation and executive pay.

"As fiduciaries, we have no choice but to put forth qualified director candidates and give our fellow shareholders the opportunity to elect directors who can hold the stewards of their capital responsible for the decisions they make," Third Point founder Daniel Loeb wrote in a letter to the company's board.

The board currently has 12 members and the window to nominate directors stretches into next month.

She was paid $18 million on top of the $700,000 she was receiving to be board chair, Loeb wrote, calling the pay package "outsized," saying it signals a massive governance failure. Loeb said the company bungled its succession planning and that Nash was "ill-suited" for interim CEO role.

Bath & Body Works is valued at roughly $10 billion.

This marks Third Point's first proxy fight since 2018 when it challenged Campbell Soup Co.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Anna Driver)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.