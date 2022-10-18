Third Point takes stake in Colgate-Palmolive; sees value in pet food spinoff - CNBC

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in toothpaste maker Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N, with the activist investor seeing value in a potential spin off of the Hill's Pet Nutrition business, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

"Hill's could deliver even faster growth and better margins if it were a stand-alone business," Loeb says in a forthcoming investor letter, according to the report which cited sources.

Colgate and Third Point did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 2.2% in morning trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

