Third Point takes stake in Buffett-backed Snowflake

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor and hedge fund owner Daniel Loeb told clients that one of his portfolios nursed small losses last month but was helped by positions in Snowflake Inc SNOW.N and Pinterest Inc PINS.N, two fast-growing technology companies.

The Third Point Offshore Fund is now up 3.6% for the year after slipping 0.7% in September following a gain of 8.4% in August.

Loeb recently overhauled the portfolio to include more tech names, a move that helped wipe away the year's losses.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

